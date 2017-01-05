North Carolina Teen Body Slammed By Police Officer At School: ‘I Was In Shock’

A video that has recently gone viral shows a North Carolina police officer picking up a young Black female student and slamming her to the floor.

According to WRAL News, the girl, Jasmine Darwin, said she was trying to break up a fight between her sister and another student when the officer came from behind and slammed her to the ground. The fight occurred on Tuesday morning at 7:10am in the cafeteria of Rolesville High School.

Darwin told the news station that she still hasn’t grasped the severity of what happened to her.

“Every time I look at it, it’s embarrassing. I didn’t even realize it happened. Like, I was in shock,” she admitted.

Darwin’s mother Desiree Harrison said the school called her about her other daughter who was in the fight, but said nothing about Jasmine.

“When I’m looking at this video, I’m like ‘oh my god, this cannot be happening to my child’ because I was just up at the school and they didn’t even tell me what happened to her,” Harrison said.

“They were so busy trying to get rid of the one who was in a fight but didn’t even say something about the one that was not involved in anything.”

Harrison also said that she took her daughter to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a concussion.

“That’s not how you handle a child. She’s only 100 pounds. He could’ve killed her,” Harrison said.

Ruben De Los Santos, the police officer identified in the video, has been a resource officer at the school for four years and has been placed on paid administrative leave as the State Bureau of Investigation reviews the incident. They have asked for public patience while the incident is investigated, WRAL noted.

But the public has already sounded off:

@WCPSS @ahunnaaa_ @Rolesville this officer should be on unpaid leave. There is no excuse for his assault. Time to send a msg! Zero tolerance — Cheryl Carter-Ellis (@saponicheryl) January 4, 2017

I really hope everyone including @WCPSS will push for an actual punishment for the officer involved in the #RolesvilleHigh incident — no bad vibes bro (@SCREWSAM) January 4, 2017

We will NOT stand for police brutality in our schools. Cannot believe @WCPSS would let something like this happen. #RolesvilleHigh — WCPSS Student Union (@WCStudentUnion) January 3, 2017

this isn't entirely on RPD or the cop himself. this is on @wcpss. how many times have y'all swept stuff like this under the rug? — haley (@hahaleyhatesyou) January 3, 2017

this makes me nauseous just watching it. nothing she did could have deserved that https://t.co/13IhvWLDkq — tomiko 😛 (@tuhmeko) January 3, 2017

Rolesville High School principal Dhedra Lassiter released a statement on the school’s website saying “I, like many of you, am deeply concerned about what I saw in the video.”

She added: “The safety of our students is always our first priority. Our school district works with many dedicated officers who protect out students,” Lassiter said. “It is vital that our children have a positive relationship with these law enforcement officials. Those relationships are built on mutual respect.”

Police have confirmed that there is body cam footage of the attack, but they haven’t elaborated on what that footage shows.

