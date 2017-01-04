Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

NO SHAME: Mariah Carey Hits Up Expensive Colorado Weed Dispensary

23 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
30 reads
Leave a comment

New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square

Source: Noam Galai / Getty


Well no this may explain some of Mariah Carey’s latest situations…. she was spotted over the Christmas holiday getting her weed fix while on vacay.

Mariah Carey was even higher than 7,900 feet above sea level during her Aspen vacay … assuming she indulged in any of the high grade marijuana she bought there.

Mimi stopped by a local pot shop called The Original Leaf at least a few times over the Christmas weekend … according to our Aspen sources. We’re told she went with a very popular strain called Amafu, which goes for $400 an ounce! Expensive anywhere other than Aspen.

According to OL’s site … it’s a sativa strain that’s “great for the great outdoors.”

As for how much MC bought — we’re told she never breached the legal limit … 1 oz. per transaction. READ MORE

mariah carey

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 MORE Impact Awards Luncheon
Michelle Obama Will Make Her Final Talk Show…
 22 hours ago
We Day California
Big Sean Shows Off a Few “Moves” In…
 23 hours ago
Dear Kim Burrell: Your Heart’s Not Right
 23 hours ago
NO SHAME: Mariah Carey Hits Up Expensive Colorado…
 23 hours ago
Brandy Clears Up Her True Feelings About Beyoncé
 24 hours ago
Anthony Anderson’s Wife Had A Change Of Heart…
 1 day ago
15 Performances We’d Like to See at Donald…
 1 day ago
AM BUZZ: Fight Breaks Out At Comedian Ricky…
 1 day ago
Watch Vivica Fox Get Emotional While Discussing 50 Cent
 1 day ago
This NBA Star Accused Shaquille O’Neal Of Cooning
 1 day ago
SMH: Man Attempts To Attack Snoop Dogg At…
 1 day ago
2014 Tribeca Film Festival - Opening Night Premiere Of 'Time Is Illmatic' - Outside Arrivals
NEW MUSIC: WALE X PHIL ADE “SMILE
 1 day ago
Simpin’ Ain’t Easy: Drake Is Not Who We…
 2 days ago
Watch Soulja Boy Get His Phone Jacked While…
 2 days ago
Janet Jackson Welcomes Her Baby Boy — Find…
 2 days ago
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Is A Chance The Rapper and Childish Gambino…
 2 days ago
photos