Sneak Peek: Mary Janes’s New Love Interest’s Accent Is Sexy As Hell

Mary Jane’s new adventures in New York City comes with new boos too.

In season 4 of the hit BET series, MJ meets a new man who unexpectedly sweeps her off her feet. After meeting Lee Truitt (played by Chike Onkonkwo), a British comedian with unassuming swag, Mary Jane finds herself falling in an attempt to have her ‘last hurrah’ before settling down.

And who wouldn’t.

Truitt approaches Mary Jane with a cool confidence and pursuit that she never encountered before. And that accent (a la, Idris Elba), is icing on the cake.

You can catch the moment they meet in the clip below:

Being Mary Jane Season 4 premieres Jan 10 9pm

