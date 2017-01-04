2017 Governors Ball: Chance The Rapper, Childish Gambino, & More To Perform

0 reads Leave a comment
The festival lineup for the 7th Annual Governors Ball is in and it looks like it’ll be a weekend to remember.
Three days of music, art, food, and performances by many of our favorite entertainers will begin on Friday, June 2 and end Sunday, June 4 – and it all goes down right here at Randall’s Island Park in New York City. It looks like 2017 is Lorde‘s big comeback year, as she’ll be hitting the Governors Ball following a spring performance at Coachella.
We’ll also get to see Chance the Rapper, who’ll be headlining alongside Tool, Phoenix, and Childish Gambino. Wu-Tang Clan, Wiz Khalifa, Rae Sremmurd, Kehlani, Charli XCX, and more are all set to hit the stage as well.
Check out the full lineup list below. Tickets go on sale January 6 at 12 p.m. EST. Get yours here.
