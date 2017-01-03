Janet Jackson Welcomes Her Baby Boy — Find Out His Name!

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Janet Jackson Welcomes Her Baby Boy — Find Out His Name!

This is the first child for the pop icon and husband Wissam Al Mana.

8 hours ago

Bella Ramalho
0 reads
Leave a comment

Giorgio Armani - Front Row - MFW F/W 2013

Source: Venturelli / Getty


The wait is over! Janet Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into the world, her rep has confirmed. As for the little boy’s name? Well, it’s not Michael, after her late older brother.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” a rep for the singer, 50, says in a statement. “Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Jackson and her husband, a Qatari businessman, first stirred baby rumors when the singer suddenly canceled her Unbreakable World Tour in May, when she posted a video sharing the happy news. “We’re in the second leg of the tour, and there actually has been a sudden change,” she said in the clip. “I thought it was important that you be the first to know. My husband and I are planning our family. So I’m going to have to delay the tour.”

Before long, baby bump photos surfaced, but Jackson has mostly been keeping her pregnancy low key. It’s not clear wither little Eissa was born in 2016 or after the new year, but we’re glad to hear the family is doing well.

Congratulations to Janet, Wissam and their growing family!

SOURCE: People

 

 

janet jackson

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch Soulja Boy Get His Phone Jacked While…
 5 hours ago
Janet Jackson Welcomes Her Baby Boy — Find…
 8 hours ago
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Is A Chance The Rapper and Childish Gambino…
 11 hours ago
Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's 'Why Him?' - Arrivals
Key of “Key and Peele” Discusses His Character…
 11 hours ago
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz Announces New Project “Pretty Girls Like…
 19 hours ago
Drake & J-Lo Relationship A Sham To Sell…
 19 hours ago
Future Deletes All Photos & Unfollows Everyone On Instagram
 19 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Peter Gunz Taps Into His Inner…
 1 day ago
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
What’s Beef??? Nick Cannon Says He Dissed Eminem…
 2 days ago
Hello, 2017: How Celebrities Spent New Year’s Eve
 3 days ago
A Sex Tape Starring Orlando Brown Has Leaked…
 3 days ago
Watch: Don Lemon Gets Drunk AF During LIVE…
 3 days ago
Watch: Mariah Carey’s Disastrous New Year’s Eve Performance…
 3 days ago
Mariah Carey Bombs NYE Performance, The Perfect Goodbye…
 3 days ago
Ronda Rousey Loses Fight After 48 Seconds, Social…
 3 days ago
Keke Palmer Opens Up About Childhood Sexual Abuse
 3 days ago
photos