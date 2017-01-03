Janet Jackson Reportedly Gives Birth To A Healthy Baby Boy

Janet Jackson Reportedly Gives Birth To A Healthy Baby Boy

97.9 The Beat Staff
It’s a boy!

According to People Magazine Janet Jackson gave birth to her first child, Eissa.

In a statement her representatives said “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world, Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.” 

Jackson announced her pregnancy after postponing her “Unbreakable” tour last April.

Congrats Mama Jackson!

Source: People Magazine
