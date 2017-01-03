Janet Jackson Reportedly Gives Birth To A Healthy Baby Boy

50 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson For Her 50th Birthday 51 photos Launch gallery 50 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson For Her 50th Birthday 1. Happy Birthday Janet Jackson! 1 of 51 2. Happy Birthday Janet Jackson! 2 of 51 3. Janet Jackson! 3 of 51 4. Janet Jackson 4 of 51 5. Janet Jackson 5 of 51 6. Janet Jackson 6 of 51 7. Janet Jackson 7 of 51 8. Janet Jackson 8 of 51 9. Janet Jackson 9 of 51 10. Janet Jackson 10 of 51 11. Janet Jackson & Mr T 11 of 51 12. Janet Jackson 12 of 51 13. Janet Jackson 13 of 51 14. Janet Jackson 14 of 51 15. Janet Jackson 15 of 51 16. Janet Jackson & Michael Jackson 16 of 51 17. Janet Jackson 17 of 51 18. Janet Jackson 18 of 51 19. Janet Jackson 19 of 51 20. Janet Jackson 20 of 51 21. Janet Jackson & Angela Bassett 21 of 51 22. Janet Jackson 22 of 51 23. Janet Jackson & Michael Jackson 23 of 51 24. Janet Jackson 24 of 51 25. Janet Jackson & Eddie Murphy In “The Nutty Professor” 25 of 51 26. Janet Jackson 26 of 51 27. Janet Jackson 27 of 51 28. Janet Jackson 28 of 51 29. Janet Jackson 29 of 51 30. Janet Jackson 30 of 51 31. Janet Jackson 31 of 51 32. Janet Jackson 32 of 51 33. Janet Jackson 33 of 51 34. Janet Jackson 34 of 51 35. Janet Jackson 35 of 51 36. Janet Jackson 36 of 51 37. Janet Jackson 37 of 51 38. Janet Jackson 38 of 51 39. Janet Jackson 39 of 51 40. Janet Jackson 40 of 51 41. Janet Jackson 41 of 51 42. Janet Jackson 42 of 51 43. Janet Jackson 43 of 51 44. Janet Jackson 44 of 51 45. Janet Jackson 45 of 51 46. Janet Jackson & Michael Jackson 46 of 51 47. Janet Jackson 47 of 51 48. Janet Jackson 48 of 51 49. Janet Jackson 49 of 51 50. Janet Jackson 50 of 51 51. Janet Jackson 51 of 51 Skip ad Continue reading 50 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson For Her 50th Birthday 50 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson For Her 50th Birthday

It’s a boy!

According to People Magazine Janet Jackson gave birth to her first child, Eissa.

In a statement her representatives said “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world, Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”

Jackson announced her pregnancy after postponing her “Unbreakable” tour last April.

Congrats Mama Jackson!