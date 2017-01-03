Janet Jackson Reportedly Gives Birth To A Healthy Baby Boy

74 reads Leave a comment
50 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson For Her 50th Birthday
50 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson For Her 50th Birthday
1. Happy Birthday Janet Jackson!1 of 51
2. Happy Birthday Janet Jackson!2 of 51
3. Janet Jackson!3 of 51
4. Janet Jackson4 of 51
5. Janet Jackson5 of 51
6. Janet Jackson6 of 51
7. Janet Jackson7 of 51
8. Janet Jackson8 of 51
9. Janet Jackson9 of 51
10. Janet Jackson10 of 51
11. Janet Jackson & Mr T11 of 51
12. Janet Jackson12 of 51
13. Janet Jackson13 of 51
14. Janet Jackson14 of 51
15. Janet Jackson15 of 51
16. Janet Jackson & Michael Jackson16 of 51
17. Janet Jackson17 of 51
18. Janet Jackson18 of 51
19. Janet Jackson19 of 51
20. Janet Jackson20 of 51
21. Janet Jackson & Angela Bassett21 of 51
22. Janet Jackson22 of 51
23. Janet Jackson & Michael Jackson23 of 51
24. Janet Jackson24 of 51
25. Janet Jackson & Eddie Murphy In “The Nutty Professor”25 of 51
26. Janet Jackson26 of 51
27. Janet Jackson27 of 51
28. Janet Jackson28 of 51
29. Janet Jackson29 of 51
30. Janet Jackson30 of 51
31. Janet Jackson31 of 51
32. Janet Jackson32 of 51
33. Janet Jackson33 of 51
34. Janet Jackson34 of 51
35. Janet Jackson35 of 51
36. Janet Jackson36 of 51
37. Janet Jackson37 of 51
38. Janet Jackson38 of 51
39. Janet Jackson39 of 51
40. Janet Jackson40 of 51
41. Janet Jackson41 of 51
42. Janet Jackson42 of 51
43. Janet Jackson43 of 51
44. Janet Jackson44 of 51
45. Janet Jackson45 of 51
46. Janet Jackson & Michael Jackson46 of 51
47. Janet Jackson47 of 51
48. Janet Jackson48 of 51
49. Janet Jackson49 of 51
50. Janet Jackson50 of 51
51. Janet Jackson51 of 51
It’s a boy!
According to People Magazine Janet Jackson gave birth to her first child, Eissa.
In a statement her representatives said “Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world, Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”
Jackson announced her pregnancy after postponing her “Unbreakable” tour last April.
Congrats Mama Jackson!
Source: People Magazine
