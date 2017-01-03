Is A Chance The Rapper and Childish Gambino Joint Project in the Works?

2017 might be the year we get a Chance The Rapper and Childish Gambino collaboration project. A clue came from Chance’s recent Instagram picture showing him posing with Gambino along with the caption “Hawaii then LA, back to work.”
"To the guy that I'm opening up for, who I've been opening for – My favorite artist and a guy who I look up to a lot, I just wanna give a shout out to Childish Gambino. He's [an amazing man and has an] amazing album" – @chancetherapper last night at #FieldDay2017 video: @nicholaskotsa cred: @ganon300
Last year Chance dropped the critically acclaimed ‘Coloring Book’ and Gambino also got his props for his 2016 LP ‘Awaken, My Love!’ Most recently we got a Chance and Jeremih Christmas-themed mixtape called “Merry Christmas Lil Mama.”