Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Is A Chance The Rapper and Childish Gambino Joint Project in the Works?

3 hours ago

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
5 reads
Leave a comment

 

2017 might be the year we get a Chance The Rapper and Childish Gambino collaboration project. A clue came from Chance’s recent Instagram picture showing him posing with Gambino along with the caption “Hawaii then LA, back to work.”

Hawaii then LA, back to work. #roscoeswetsuit

A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

Last year  Chance dropped the critically acclaimed ‘Coloring Book’ and Gambino also got his props for his 2016 LP ‘Awaken, My Love!’ Most recently we got a Chance and Jeremih Christmas-themed mixtape called “Merry Christmas Lil Mama.”

chance the rapper , Childish Gambino , collaboration , Instagram , merry christmas lil' mama

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Is A Chance The Rapper and Childish Gambino…
 3 hours ago
Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's 'Why Him?' - Arrivals
Key of “Key and Peele” Discusses His Character…
 4 hours ago
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz Announces New Project “Pretty Girls Like…
 11 hours ago
Drake & J-Lo Relationship A Sham To Sell…
 11 hours ago
Future Deletes All Photos & Unfollows Everyone On Instagram
 12 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Peter Gunz Taps Into His Inner…
 19 hours ago
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
What’s Beef??? Nick Cannon Says He Dissed Eminem…
 1 day ago
Hello, 2017: How Celebrities Spent New Year’s Eve
 2 days ago
A Sex Tape Starring Orlando Brown Has Leaked…
 2 days ago
Watch: Don Lemon Gets Drunk AF During LIVE…
 2 days ago
Watch: Mariah Carey’s Disastrous New Year’s Eve Performance…
 2 days ago
Mariah Carey Bombs NYE Performance, The Perfect Goodbye…
 2 days ago
Ronda Rousey Loses Fight After 48 Seconds, Social…
 3 days ago
Keke Palmer Opens Up About Childhood Sexual Abuse
 3 days ago
Kenya Moore Will Shoot First, Ask Questions Later…
 3 days ago
Report: Khloé Kardashian Called Her Lawyers After Learning…
 3 days ago
photos