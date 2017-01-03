Is A Chance The Rapper and Childish Gambino Joint Project in the Works?

2017 might be the year we get a Chance The Rapper and Childish Gambino collaboration project. A clue came from Chance’s recent Instagram picture showing him posing with Gambino along with the caption “Hawaii then LA, back to work.”

Hawaii then LA, back to work. #roscoeswetsuit A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Jan 2, 2017 at 4:16pm PST

Last year Chance dropped the critically acclaimed ‘Coloring Book’ and Gambino also got his props for his 2016 LP ‘Awaken, My Love!’ Most recently we got a Chance and Jeremih Christmas-themed mixtape called “Merry Christmas Lil Mama.”

