I gladly accept The #SouljaBoyChallenge 🔫 A video posted by headkrack (@headkrack) on Dec 31, 2016 at 8:54am PST

Watch Headkrack take the #SouljaBoyChallenge in the video up top, and watch the Soulja Boy video that set it off below. Plus, see more hilarious challenges by scrolling down.

Just paying homage to 1 of the Goats (Deadass) …. #SouljaBoyChallenge A video posted by Founder of Mood Muzik Ent. (@joebudden) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:23pm PST

#soldierboychallenge A video posted by Mike Epps (@eppsie) on Dec 30, 2016 at 6:16pm PST

@souljaboy @vladtv interview be like 😂😂😂😂 #justjokes #NameThisMovie 😂😂#bringdatassheaboi #fawwwkumean #ICantWaitForAResponse #IGotRoastVideosOnDeck #IJusLearnedHashtagsAreFun 😂😂 A video posted by Raised In ATL..DC4L RIP RICHIE (@dcyoungfly) on Dec 30, 2016 at 5:20pm PST

Also On 97.9 The Beat: