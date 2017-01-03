Entertainment News
Future Deletes All Photos & Unfollows Everyone On Instagram

7 hours ago

New year, new Future? The “Drippin” rapper mysteriously deleted all photos from his Instagram today (January 2) followed by a few cryptic tweets aimed at anyone not named DJ Esco, who is the lone survivor of Future’s “unfollow” spree.

No word on what’s set Future off, but he may be getting ready to drop his next project with his long-time producer Zaytoven and recently unleashed two visuals, “Buy Love” and “That’s A Check.”


photos