Drake & J-Lo Relationship A Sham To Sell Music, Source Says

While speaking with Page Six, an insider recently sounded off on the romance between Drake and Jennifer Lopez, and they’re calling BS.

The source was quick to label the relationship between the pop stars “fake,” and added that it’s all a marketing ploy to promote their new music together.

“This relationship is fake, it is just a publicity stunt to publicize their record together. If Jennifer and Drake were really dating, they’d be way more private about it,” the insider said.

While addressing the relationship, the source specifically recalled Drake proclaiming his love for Rihanna just a few months ago at the MTV Video Music Awards.

“Doesn’t Drake realize that it looks weird to declare his love for RiRi at the MTV awards, then start flaunting his chemistry with J.Lo a few months later?” the source asked.

It does seem that Drizzy has moved on from Rihanna though, and may have even thrown some shade at her over New Year’s.

