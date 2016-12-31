Entertainment News
Kenya Moore Pops Off On A Home Intruder In The Most Hilarious Way Ever

2 days ago

Kenya Moore has some words for a couple of identified tresspasers who she says hopped the fence to get on her Moore Manor property.

Kenya’s newly constructed home was one of her main story lines in the recent season of Real Housewives of Atlanta and apparently, folks are interested in seeing her new digs up close. But rest assured, she’s not having it.

“I just had three muthaf*ckers come to my front door and knock on it. I didn’t know who they were. The climbed over my fence and came where I live. And thought it was a good idea to say ‘Hi Kenya’,” the reality star alleges in a new video.

“If you can find out where I live, please do,” she continues in her rant. “Because if you come over here, you’re gonna get a muthaf*ckin cap in your *ss.”

#PressPlay: #KenyaMoore ain't here for the unannounced guests 😩😩

A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Kenya went on to post a photo of said people on her property and offer a reward for anyone able to identify them:

$1000 REWARD if you can identify any of these 3 individuals of criminally trespassed on my property yesterday. These are the first screenshots but my security is pulling the footage from other cameras. They climbed over a wall in order to circumvent my security gates and wall being bricked. Please email: mooremanor2016@gmail.com. They were driving a white car The female was recording on her phone the entire time. They told someone! Turn them in anonymously and if it leads to their arrest you will get $1000 each It is never ok to violate anyone this way. It is not funny. Men showing up at your door is an immediate threat. Things could have ended badly and all 3 will be criminally prosecuted. #nottoday #receipts #mooremanor

A photo posted by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on

The alleged trespassers don’t seem to be worried, though. Check out their version of the story:

Looks like the alleged trespassers are telling a different story than #KenyaMoore 👀 (view previous post)

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Others have commented on Kenya’s video, questioning why she’d make the location of her home so public in the first place:

#LilDuval stepped into #TheShadeRoom to offer #KenyaMoore some advice 😩 (view previous post)

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

IMAGE CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

 

Kenya Moore , Real Housewives Of Atlanta

