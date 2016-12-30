Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Tells Rock-T To Keep Trying For A Funny “Joke Of The Day” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

12 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
In today’s joke, Rock-T is made to work a little extra hard for the laugh, when his first joke doesn’t go over the way he was expecting. Rickey Smiley makes him try a few different jokes to see if he can really nail it.

Listen to the audio player to hear how it all went down when the crew reacted to Rock-T‘s Joke Of The Day!

listen weekdays to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" from 6-10 a.m. EST!

photos