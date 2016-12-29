News & Gossip
He Put A Ring On It: Serena Williams Is Engaged!

We hear wedding bells.

Audemars Piguet Art Commission Presents 'Reconstruction of the Universe' By Sun Xun

Serena Williams is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian! The tennis champion announced the news on Reddit via her verified account.

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome,” she wrote on the social media site. “To escort me to my very own “charming” Back to where our stars first collided/ And now it was full circle/ At the same table we first met by chance/ This time he made it not by chance/ But by choice/ Down on one knee/ He said 4 words/ And/I said yes.”

Many fans didn’t know Serena was in a serious relationship. News of Serena’s engagement comes on the heels of her ex Drake posting a cuddly photo with Jennifer Lopez. 2017 is certainly off to a loving start.

