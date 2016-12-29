Gary Tries To Say Beyonce Isn’t Aging Well & Da Brat Is Not Having It [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

A few weeks ago, Beyonce went to go see fellow diva Mariah Carey perform at her Christmas concert in New York City. When the two took the inevitable photo after the show, Gary alleges, people started to wonder whether Beyonce wasn’t aging too well.

Da Brat hears this and is not having any of it, however. Click on the audio player to hear more about this story- and to hear Brat bicker with Gary With Da Tea about it -in this edition of Gary’s Tea.

