Gary Tries To Say Beyonce Isn’t Aging Well & Da Brat Is Not Having It [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

A few weeks ago, Beyonce went to go see fellow diva Mariah Carey perform at her Christmas concert in New York City. When the two took the inevitable photo after the show, Gary alleges, people started to wonder whether Beyonce wasn’t aging too well.
Da Brat hears this and is not having any of it, however. Click on the audio player to hear more about this story- and to hear Brat bicker with Gary With Da Tea about it -in this edition of Gary’s Tea.
24 Photos Of Beyonce Showing Support For Other Women
24 photos Launch gallery
1. Beyonce and another queen, Adele.
Source:Getty
1 of 24
2. Beyonce always throws her support behind BFF Kelly Rowland.
Source:Getty
2 of 24
3. Beyonce shows her fellow TIDAL member Rihanna some love.
Source:Getty
3 of 24
4. Bey and Nicki Minaj’s friendship and collabs are absolutely everything.
Source:Getty
4 of 24
5. Bey and Michelle Obama are basically besties.
Source:Getty
5 of 24
6. Beyonce and her Dream Girls, Jennifer Hudson and Anika Noni Rose.
Source:Getty
6 of 24
7. Beyonce and Robin Roberts share a laugh.
Source:Getty
7 of 24
8. Beyonce and her fam, Missy Elliott, Kelly Rowland, and Solange Knowles.
Source:Getty
8 of 24
9. Beyonce x Mama Knowles.
Source:Getty
9 of 24
10. The Queens of the biz… Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Madonna, and Beyonce.
Source:Getty
10 of 24
11. Goofy faces.
Source:Getty
11 of 24
12. Bey shows her sis Solange some love.
Source:Getty
12 of 24
13. Shakira and Beyonce’s hips don’t lie.
Source:Getty
13 of 24
14. Bey flicks it up with another Queen, Mary J. Blige.
Source:Getty
14 of 24
15. Beyonce is goo goo for Gaga.
Source:Getty
15 of 24
16. Jill Scott and Beyonce flick it up.
Source:Getty
16 of 24
17. Bey leans in close for a pic with Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.
Source:Getty
17 of 24
18. Beyonce and Kris Jenner.
Source:Getty
18 of 24
19. Beyonce x Kim K. x North West x Anna Wintour.
Source:Getty
19 of 24
20. Looking good, ladies.
Source:Getty
20 of 24
21. Beyonce shares a stylish moment with Lupita Nyong’o.
Source:Getty
21 of 24
22. Beyonce shows Taylor Swift some love.
Source:Getty
22 of 24
23. Bey x J. Lo.
Source:Getty
23 of 24
24. Nicki & Queen Bey.
Source:Getty
24 of 24