Carrie Fisher’s Mother, Actress Debbie Reynolds, Has Died

Bella Ramalho

Debbie Reynolds, the “Singing’ in the Rain” star, and mother of Carrie Fisher, has passed away just one day after her daughter of a possible stroke.

Reynolds was reportedly rushed to the hospital at around 1pm from her son Todd‘s Beverly Hills home as the two were making funeral plans for Carrie.

Along with her iconic roles in “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” for which she received an Oscar nomination as best actress, she also guest starred in “The Golden Girls” and “Roseanne” and drew an Emmy nomination in 2000 for her recurring role on “Will and Grace.”

Debbie is survived her her son Todd who told TMZ, “She’s with Carrie.”

Our prayers are with her family during this incredibly difficult time.

SOURCE: TMZ

Also On 97.9 The Beat: