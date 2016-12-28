Tiny Adjusts Her Crown And Stands Tall In Latest Editorial

Court documents revealed that Tiny requested a divorce from long-time husband, rapper T.I., earlier this month, alongside many rumors of infidelity within the marriage and even being photographed dancing closely with Floyd Mayweather.
However, she is holding her crown high in her latest editorial photo shoot with Krave Magazine, where she is their cover model for the latest issue.
She was styled by Troy Clinton and is wearing a Tyrell Holmes design, a fashion designer who makes custom clothing. She is wearing custom made jewelry by Yoro.
Tiny is giving us some Tameka Harris in these shots! She looks great and almost as if she doesn’t have a care in the world. Troy posted several behind the scenes shots from the photo shoot.
You can order a copy of the magazine, here.
