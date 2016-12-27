News & Gossip
NeNe Leakes Lip-Syncing Toni Braxton At Swagg Boutique Brings Us Joy

15 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
5th Annual Women Making History Brunch - Arrivals

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty


If you walk into Swagg Boutique, on any given Atlanta day, there’s a chance you’ll find NeNe Leakes lip-syncing along to a Toni Braxton classic or running her fingers through merchandise to monitor inventory. The former ‘RHOA’ star partnered with Teresa Caldwell (Bow Wow’s mother) to open up the luxury boutique, but its become much more than a clothing store.

Keep scrolling for day in the life at Swagg.

She might be sashaying across the room like this:

Or enjoying a performance by KeKe Wyatt in the audience. Because this too happens at Swagg Boutique.

You just might see Kenya Moore.

And some of NeNe’s other famous friends.

Or in for a motivational treat:

I opened up my boutique doors for Cocktails and Conversations last nite! I want to inspire and hopefully change someone else's life! The great thing about Nene is that I've never been that girl that only wanted to have the nice handbag! I want all of us to have a nice handbag. I've never been the girl that only wanted to be the 1 driving the baddest car! I want all of us to have nice cars. I've never been the girl that only wanted to live in a beautiful home! I want all of us to live and have beautiful homes. So many people will tell you they want that for you but they DON'T! They speak as if they are saved and quote scriptures but are so ungodly! When I say I want to see you WIN, I want to see you WIN! No scriptures needed😘 #youneverwinwhenyouplaydirty

A photo posted by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on

Visit NeNe’s Swagg Boutique in Buckhead.

