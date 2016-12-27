NeNe Leakes Lip-Syncing Toni Braxton At Swagg Boutique Brings Us Joy

If you walk into, on any given Atlanta day, there’s a chance you’ll findlip-syncing along to a Toni Braxton classic or running her fingers through merchandise to monitor inventory. The former ‘RHOA’ star partnered with Teresa Caldwell (Bow Wow’s mother) to open up the luxury boutique, but its become much more than a clothing store.

Keep scrolling for day in the life at Swagg.

Nay Nay fail back into #swaggboutique today to support the women who are having men problems during the holidays chile😂😂😝 @tonibraxton A video posted by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Dec 27, 2016 at 12:42pm PST

She might be sashaying across the room like this:

When the boss come thru to check inventory😂😂🙈 I can't wit her🙄 #SWAGG open daily from 11am to 6pm. Closed Sunday's 87 West Paces Ferry Rd A video posted by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Dec 5, 2016 at 6:34pm PST

Or enjoying a performance by KeKe Wyatt in the audience. Because this too happens at Swagg Boutique.

#FBF to last week when @keke_wyatt did a surprise pop up in my boutique to sing HBD to me! Her voice is sick! Drops mic chile🎤 A video posted by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:41am PST

You just might see Kenya Moore.

Had to buy this old nasty jumpsuit from my girl @neneleakes at @tasteofswaggboutique for the holidays! Giving you 2016 Foxy Brown 😘. I didn't put it on right there are built in green panties 😩😂Support your girl and stop by #neneleakes #boss #rhoa A photo posted by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Dec 13, 2016 at 6:16am PST

And some of NeNe’s other famous friends.

Warms my heart that @rasheedadabosschick stopped by #SWAGG today to support and buy a few goodies #womensupportingwomen go check out her boutique #PRESSED in Phipps Plaza @teresabwmom A photo posted by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Dec 5, 2016 at 12:42pm PST

@cynthiabailey10 came to support my Cocktails & Conversations last nite! Thanks for supporting Bailey😘 #yingandyang A photo posted by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Dec 21, 2016 at 8:38am PST

Or in for a motivational treat:

Visit NeNe’s Swagg Boutique in Buckhead.

