5 New Year’s Resolutions To Help Maximize Your 2017

As this year wines down, it’s time to start reflecting on the good, the bad and ugly of 2016. If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably lost thebattle before or have set the same basic resolutions year after year (going to the gym, going on a diet, etc). Instead of setting unrealistic goals for yourself in the new year, why not set yourself up for success with resolutions that will help better yourself and those around you?

Here are 5 New Year’s Resolutions that will help you become a better you in 2017:

1. Other Women Should Be Considered Motivation, Not Competition

Competition is natural, but many women have been taught that there’s only room for one of us in the director’s chair. There’s no way you can win by being close-minded and clawing your way up the backs of other women. While every situation is unique, your sister will be your most important partner in this journey to success. Extend your hand to someone who is doing something that you admire, and connect with her! It’s the best way to build, learn and grown!

2. Say No To F*ck Boys

We’ve all had our fair share of f*ck boys but in 2017, it’s time to kiss those losers goodbye. Stop wasting your time entertaining men who aren’t appreciative of your worth, your value or your time. Say no to men who are misogynistic, lazy, manipulative, shortsighted, scammers and everything in between. In every way, remain strong and vigilant about establishing healthy relationships with men that you admire. After all, time is ticking and we don’t have any to waste!

3. Travel Far And Often

The best way to learn and grow is to travel! Traveling allows you to explore, meet new people, step out of your comfort zone and build lasting memories that you’ll cherish forever. This year, try and visit at least two places that you’ve never been before. Whether you’re traveling internationally or state side, get a group of travel buddies together and just go! There’s nothing more important that creating life experiences!

4. Be Financially Responsible

Being financially responsible means knowing exactly what you owe and to whom you owe it to. Educate yourself on the details of your debt including balances and interest rates. Do your best to pay all your debts off on time. While it might hurt your pockets initially and cause you to cut back on some of your lavish expenses, it will help you become financially independent in the long run.

5. Live For Yourself

The everyday woman often forgets the importance of living for herself. We have so many people in our lives that we want to impress, want to make happy and don’t want to disappoint. While this is a great quality to have, unfortunately those things make it so easy for us to ignore our own intuition and do exactly what it is that will make us happy. This year, make up your mind about what YOU want out of life, and pursue it! Your happiness is one thing that you have total control over. Make it your duty to do whatever it takes to achieve!

