Fired Teacher & Son, Fathered By Teenage Student, Found Dead In West Harlem

Some of us heard the story about a science teacher in the Bronx seducing a high school student back in 2012. According to reports, the teacher became pregnant with her student’s child after she told him not to use condoms during sex. Now, it turns out the 36-year-old and the son her student fathered are dead.

From NY Post: The scandalous tale of a Bronx science teacher who seduced a student back in 2012 — and got pregnant after telling him not to use condoms — ended in tragedy Monday, with both the woman and her now-4-year-old boy found dead in their West Harlem apartment.

Felicia Barahona, 36, formerly of Dewitt Clinton High School, was discovered in the living room with an electrical cord tied around her neck. Her little boy, Miguel, was found drowned in the bathtub.

It’s unclear whether or not their deaths were the result of a murder-suicide, the report says:

Police would not say whether they are seeking a suspect — or whether they believe the deaths resulted from a murder-suicide.

The carnage was discovered in the third-floor apartment on West 153rd Street near Riverside Drive around 8:30 a.m. after the building super smelled a foul odor. He called 911 after he went on the fire escape and saw the mother lying on the floor through the window, sources said.

A police source said it’s believed the mother’s body was there for between three and four days.

Barahona first “struck up a relationship” with her son’s father when he was just 15, but waited until he was 17 to engage in sexual intercourse. She then told him “not to worry” about using condoms and had sex with the teenager five days a week, NY Post reports.

SOURCE: NY Post