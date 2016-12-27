Fired Teacher & Son, Fathered By Teenage Student, Found Dead In West Harlem

Some of us heard the story about a science teacher in the Bronx seducing a high school student back in 2012. According to reports, the teacher became pregnant with her student’s child after she told him not to use condoms during sex. Now, it turns out the 36-year-old and the son her student fathered are dead.
From NY Post: The scandalous tale of a Bronx science teacher who seduced a student back in 2012 — and got pregnant after telling him not to use condoms — ended in tragedy Monday, with both the woman and her now-4-year-old boy found dead in their West Harlem apartment.
Felicia Barahona, 36, formerly of Dewitt Clinton High School, was discovered in the living room with an electrical cord tied around her neck. Her little boy, Miguel, was found drowned in the bathtub.
It’s unclear whether or not their deaths were the result of a murder-suicide, the report says:
Police would not say whether they are seeking a suspect — or whether they believe the deaths resulted from a murder-suicide.
The carnage was discovered in the third-floor apartment on West 153rd Street near Riverside Drive around 8:30 a.m. after the building super smelled a foul odor. He called 911 after he went on the fire escape and saw the mother lying on the floor through the window, sources said.
A police source said it’s believed the mother’s body was there for between three and four days.
Barahona first “struck up a relationship” with her son’s father when he was just 15, but waited until he was 17 to engage in sexual intercourse. She then told him “not to worry” about using condoms and had sex with the teenager five days a week, NY Post reports.
Click here for more on this heartbreaking tale.
SOURCE: NY Post
Remember: Transgender Women Who Were Murdered In 2016
19 photos Launch gallery
1. Noony Norwood, 30, was shot and died on Nov. 6, 2016 in Richmond, VA.
Source:Instagram
1 of 19
2. Brandy Bledsoe, 32, was killed on Oct. 8, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Source:Instagram
2 of 19
3. Jazz Alford, 30, was murdered in Birmingham, Alabama on Sept. 23, 2016.
Source:Instagram
3 of 19
4. Crystal Edmonds, 32, was killed in Baltimore, Maryland on Sept. 16, 2016.
Source:Instagram
4 of 19
5. Rae'lynn Thomas, 28, was shot by her mother's ex-boyfriend in Columbus, Ohio.
Source:Instagram
5 of 19
6. Erykah Tijerina, 36, was found dead in her El Paso, Texas home on Aug. 8, 2016.
Source:Instagram
6 of 19
7. Skye Mockabee, 26, was found dead in Cleveland, Ohio.
Source:Instagram
7 of 19
8. Dee Whigham, 25, was killed in Biloxi, Mississippi on July 23, 2016.
Source:Instagram
8 of 19
9. Deeniquia Dodds, 22, was killed in Washington, D.C. on July 13, 2016.
Source:Instagram
9 of 19
10. Goddess Diamond, 20, was found in a torched car in New Orleans.
Source:Instagram
10 of 19
11. Mercedes Successful, 32, was found shot to death in Haines City, Florida on May 15, 2016.
Source:Instagram
11 of 19
12. Tyreece "Reecey" Walker, 32, was stabbed to death in Wichita, Kansas on May 1, 2016.
Source:Instagram
12 of 19
13. Keyonna Blakeney, 22, was killed in a hotel room in Rockville, Maryland on April 16, 2016.
Source:Instagram
13 of 19
14. Shante Isaac, 34, was killed in Houston, Texas on April 10, 2016.
Source:Instagram
14 of 19
15. Quartney Yochum, 32, was killed in L.A. on March 23, 2016.
Source:Instagram
15 of 19
16. Kedarie Kandicee Johnson, 16, was killed in Burlington, Iowa.
Source:Instagram
16 of 19
17. Maya Young, 24, was fatally stabbed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on February 20, 2016.
Source:Instagram
17 of 19
18. Jasmine Sierra was murdered in Bakersfield, California on January 22, 2016.
Source:Instagram
18 of 19
19. Monica Loera was killed in Austin, Texas on January 22, 2016.
Source:Instagram
19 of 19