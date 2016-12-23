Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Can’t Help But “JuJu On That Beat” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
While Rickey Smiley was out on the road meeting fans with the morning show cast, a pair of talented ladies put their own impressive spin on “Juju On That Beat,” and of course, Rickey couldn’t help but join in.

Check out this exclusive video to for more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

Juju on that beat , rickey smiley

photos