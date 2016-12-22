Entertainment News
Uh-Oh: Here’s What J. Lo’s Ex-Husband Thinks About Her Allegedly Dating Drake

21 hours ago

Jennifer Lopez‘s ex-hubby Cris Judd might not be the biggest fan of her new rumored beau Drake.

Drizzy has been spending a lot of time with J. Lo in recent months, so TMZ caught up with Cris to see what he thinks about their reported romance. Surprising him at The Grove in Los Angeles, it seems Cris had no idea the 6 God might be dating his ex-wife – and when it finally hit him, he didn’t sound too enthused.

When asked if he thinks their supposed relationship is one that “makes sense,” Cris promptly answered “No,” while shaking his head over and over again. Later he adds a reassuring “As long as she’s happy, I guess.”

Watch the awkward moment above. J. Lo’s somewhere laughing her ass off, no doubt.

SOURCE: TMZ

