AM BUZZ: Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Share First Pics Of Baby Girl; Alan Thicke’s Cause Of Death Revealed & More…

Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Share First Pics Of Baby Girl

Proud parents NBA star Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant enthusiastically shared the first photo of their baby girl Bianka.

This is the third girl for the couple, who have two other daughters Natalia, 13 & Gianna, 10. Bianka joined the Bryant clan on December 5th when she was born, weighing 7 pounds, 20 oz.

The 38-year-old shared the sweet picture of Bianka swaddled in pink, captioned “Vanessa Bryant & I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl.”

@vanessabryant and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!! #BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #AnotherAngel ❤ Bianka Bella Bryant December 5, 2016 7 pounds 5 ounces 20 inches A photo posted by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Dec 21, 2016 at 5:20pm PST

Kobe will have lots of play time with his newest child, considering he just retired from the Lakers earlier this year.

Congrats to them both!

UP NEXT: Alan Thicke’s Cause Of Death Revealed

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: