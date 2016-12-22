Music
Chance The Rapper Dishes On What It Was Like To Go Against Kanye West

It ain't easy saying no to Yeezy.

Chance the Rapper is breaking the mold as a stream-only artist who gives away his music for free. In addition to being recognized by the Grammys, many of music’s biggest names love his innovation, including ‘Ye, Madonna, Jay Z, Beyonce, and more. Clearly not your average rapper, Chance sat down with ABC’s Robin Roberts to explain his musical chess moves as of late. According to the Chicago native, it’s all about freedom.

“I wanted to give the idea of freedom back to artists and one of the biggest things is control of how you release your music,” Chance says of why his music is free.

And apparently, it’s really hard to tell someone like Kanye West that he wants to stay independent — but he’s sticking to his guns. “It’s not easy at all, definitely not telling Kanye,” he says with a smile. “It’s definitely hard keeping that resistance, but I want to teach people that it’s doable without.” Chance also touched on gun violence in his hometown. He told Robin, “I think a lot of it has to do with legislation, just, our gun laws and education. We could definitely use better schools. But there are also a lot of really cool programs that already exist, like Young Chicago Authors and just a lot of programs for kids out there that do have that support system and do give kids opportunities to have a safe space to be in and grow.”

Check out some behind-the-scenes footage of Chance on his Coloring World tour, plus his full chat with Robin above. You’ve got to love him.

 

photos