"16 And Pregnant" Star Found Dead After An Possible Overdose

Photo by

"16 And Pregnant" Star Found Dead After An Possible Overdose

8 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
473 reads
Leave a comment

TMZ is reporting that reality TV star Valerie Fairman has passed. Reports are surfacing that one of the stars of the MTV series “16 and Pregnant” died from an drug overdose.

Valerie has a 7-year-old daughter name Nevaeh who lives with Fairman’s mother.

Fairman had a troubled history. She has been arrested a number of times including prostitution and, just last week she was busted for resisting arrest and providing false ID to law enforcement.

Fairman was only 23 years old.

Source: TMZ

photos