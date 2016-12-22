“16 And Pregnant” Star Found Dead After An Possible Overdose

473 reads Leave a comment
TMZ is reporting that reality TV star Valerie Fairman has passed. Reports are surfacing that one of the stars of the MTV series “16 and Pregnant” died from an drug overdose.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Valerie has a 7-year-old daughter name Nevaeh who lives with Fairman’s mother.
Fairman had a troubled history. She has been arrested a number of times including prostitution and, just last week she was busted for resisting arrest and providing false ID to law enforcement.
Fairman was only 23 years old.
Source: TMZ
Related: ‘Growing Pains’ Star Alan Thicke Dead
Related: Heartbreaking: Former NFL Player Found Dead In The Basement Of A Detroit Home
In Memory Of: The Ones We Lost In 2016
14 photos Launch gallery
In Memory Of: The Ones We Lost In 2016
1. Sharon Jones1 of 14
2. Vanity2 of 14
3. Tommy Ford3 of 14
4. Shawty Lo4 of 14
5. Florence Henderson5 of 14
6. Gene Wilder6 of 14
7. Muhammad Ali7 of 14
8. Malik ‘Phife Dawg” Taylor8 of 14
9. Tony Burton9 of 14
10. Maurice White10 of 14
11. Gwen Ifill11 of 14
12. Prince12 of 14
13. David Bowie13 of 14
14. Alan Thicke14 of 14
comments – Add Yours