Hip Hop Spot: Is Kanye West Trying To Compete With Jay Z? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Kanye West shocked and confused the world when he took a meeting with Donald Trump shortly after coming out of the hospital. The event, though high-profile, came with very little clarity. And many folks are wondering what business Kanye could possibly have with a President-elect that liberal America dislikes so much.
Special guest Ed Lover has a theory, and it has less to do with politics than it does to do with Jay Z. Hit play above to hear Headkrack and explain more on this story in this exclusive video from the Hip-Hop Spot.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.
Jay Z & Kanye West’s Best Bro Moments (PHOTOS)
20 photos Launch gallery
1. Jay, ‘Ye, and their loved ones hit a star-studded 2016 MTV Video Music Awards after party.
Source:Getty
1 of 20
2. Kanye and Jay Z enjoy an L.A. Lakers game.
2 of 20
3. Jay Z supporting Ye at the adidas Originals x Kanye West YEEZY SEASON 1 show
Source:Getty
3 of 20
4. Hov & Ye mingling at the 2015 Grammy Awards
Source:Getty
4 of 20
5. Jay Z and Kanye bro out at the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy brunch.
Source:Getty
5 of 20
6. Jay Z and Kanye West at the official TIDAL launch event.
Source:Getty
6 of 20
7. Jay Z & Kanye West at Victoria’s Secret’s Fashion Show.
Source:Getty
7 of 20
8. Jay Z & Kanye West in SoHo.
Source:Getty
8 of 20
9. Jay Z & Kanye West hug it out in SoHo.
Source:Getty
9 of 20
10. Jay Z & Kanye West film their “Otis” music video.
Source:Otis
10 of 20
11. Jay Z & Kanye West laugh it up in their “Watch The Throne” documentary.
Source:Watch The Throne
11 of 20
12. Jay Z & Kanye West in “Watch The Throne” documentary.
Source:Watch The Throne
12 of 20
13. Jay Z & Kanye West record “Watch The Throne.”
Source:Watch The Throne
13 of 20
14. Jay Z & Kanye West enjoy a moment.
Source:Getty
14 of 20
15. Jay Z & Kanye West at the BET Awards.
Source:Getty
15 of 20
16. Jay Z & Kanye West admire the adoring masses.
Source:Getty
16 of 20
17. Jay Z & Kanye West have a bro moment.
Source:Getty
17 of 20
18. Jay Z & Kanye West on New Year’s Eve.
Source:Getty
18 of 20
19. Jay-Z & Kanye West in “Watch The Throne” documentary.
Source:Watch The Throne
19 of 20
20. Jay Z & Kanye West dap up in “Watch The Throne” documentary.
Source:Watch The Throne
20 of 20