Football Star Joe Mixon On Why He Punched A Female Student: ‘It Felt Like A Dude Hit Me!’

1 day ago

Oklahoma football star Joe Mixon‘s videotaped interview with police following his 2014 altercation with a female student has been released.

After punching the student, being suspended for the 2014-15 season, and following his lawyers’ advice to stay quiet for two years, Mixon issued an apology this past November. Now, more information about why he hit the young woman has surfaced. According to the athlete, she was not alone and she hit him “so hard. It felt like a dude.”

From TMZ:

Mixon says the whole thing began that night when the female student blew smoke in his face and he went to confront her about being “disrespectful.” Mixon says a male member of the woman’s group, who he believes to be gay, called him a “n**ger.” He responded by calling the man a “F*g.” He continued, “After that, the girl, she dropped her purse. That’s when she came in my face, pushed me, and then my glasses came off, and then, like, I had, like, jumped at her, like, to watch out.”

He continues his side of the story:

“And then she came in my face. I put my head down. And she swung on me. I was so shocked, because she hit me so hard. It felt like a dude hit me. And after that, like, my face went boom, my reaction was just right there.”

Thoughts? Watch Mixon explain in the video above.

SOURCE: TMZ 

