CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Watch Childish Gambino Perform “Redbone” On ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’

If you thought the studio version was something magical, wait until you see this.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Trailing the success of Awaken, My Love! — which debuted at no. 1 on the R&B charts — a shirtless Donald Glover, known by the music world as Childish Gambino, brought an electric performance of album standout “Redbone” to the Tonight Show stage on Wednesday (December 14).

Glover breathed new life into Awaken‘s shining Bootsy Collins moment with the backing of a band and A1 vocalists. If you thought the studio version was something magical, wait until you watch this — and don’t miss that guitar solo.

Producer Ludwig Goransson on Awaken‘s creative process (via Billboard):

“The whole album started out with me, Donald and a couple musicians just being in the studio together for a week and basically just experimenting, Donald just kind of being open to anything. But it was also taking a step away from computers and to have the whole recording process filled with more air and live performances. I think that opened up a lot of new doors for us.”

SOURCE: YouTube, Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: NBC / Getty

SEE MORE ON TUD:

Childish Gambino To Release Virtual Reality ‘Awaken, My Love!’ Vinyl

Donald Glover Talks New Childish Gambino Album & Funkadelic Influence

Donald Glover Talks ‘Star Wars’ & ‘Atlanta’ On Ellen

Watch Childish Gambino Perform “Redbone” On ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Childish Gambino , jimmy fallon , The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Counts…
 19 hours ago
02.01.19
50 items
Radio One’s Welcome To Atlanta Big Game Party…
 20 hours ago
02.01.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President
 1 day ago
02.01.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Nate’s Master Plan Might Be Brilliant…
 1 day ago
01.31.19
Taraji P Henson Talks Love For Successful Black…
 2 days ago
01.31.19
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 2 days ago
01.31.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Pretty Ricky Still Can’t Get Right
 2 days ago
01.30.19
Three Balloons
McKinney Teen Surprised by Classmates Who Threw a…
 2 days ago
01.30.19
30 items
Werk! Lizzo Is Living Her Best (Thick And…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
New York Attorney General Launches Investigation Into Apple…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Philadelphia’s Own Marc Byers Named General Manager of…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Kayvon Webster Talks His New Children’s Book, Growing…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
25 items
Kevin Hart Sends Jussie Smollett ‘Prayers’ After Attack,…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
10 items
B Smith’s Husband Is Parading Around His White…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
These Women Who Would Make Great Hosts Of…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Nick Cannon To Temporarily Fill In On ‘The…
 3 days ago
01.29.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close