Elvis Brown – Congratulations (MUSIC VIDEO)

Elvis Brown is back with the visuals for his song Congratulations. The song dropped backed in September and the video properly captures the vibe of the song. Elvis kicks it in a mansion in the hills of Hollywood with a few women to keep him entertained.

The video is directed by Joe Hood and features red balloons, a lot of flour and a bunch of beautiful girls. Things are going well for Elvis who will be featured on the season finale of MTV’s Wonderland along with Justine Skye and Eric Billinger.

He was in such a good mood he dropped this video right after. Look at God!

Congratulations out now!!! Thanks to everyone that made this happen and thats been supporting me. #congratulations 🍾https://t.co/KdQ9jmrtNH — Elvis Brown (@KingElvisBrown) November 17, 2016

