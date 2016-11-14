Buccaneers Wide Receiver Mike Evans To Sit During National Anthem To Protest Trump’s Election

With the unthinkable happening and Donald Trump becoming president elect, many Americans are still coming to terms with what the next fours years will look like.

Some have spent the past week protesting, and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has an even bigger protest planned. Evans plans to sit indefinitely during the national anthem to protest Trump’s transition to power as the next president.

After the Buccaneers’ game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Evans explained his reasoning for sitting.

“I don’t want to, you know, disrespect the veterans or anything,” he said. “The men and women who serve this country, I’m forever indebted to them. But the things that’s been going on in America lately, I’m not going to stand for that. When Ashton Kutcher comes out and says we’ve been punked, then I’ll stand again. But I won’t stand anymore.”

He continued, “If this happens, then America’s not right right now. I said this a long time ago. When [Donald Trump] ran, I thought it was a joke, and the joke continues.”

Sunday was the Bucs’ annual “Salute to Service” game follow Veterans Day on Friday. Evans explains that he means no disrespect to anyone who has made a sacrifice serving our country.

