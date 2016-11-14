CLOSE
Sports
Home

Buccaneers Wide Receiver Mike Evans To Sit During National Anthem To Protest Trump’s Election

Some have spent the past week protesting, and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has an even bigger protest planned.

0 reads
Leave a comment

With the unthinkable happening and Donald Trump becoming president elect, many Americans are still coming to terms with what the next fours years will look like.

Some have spent the past week protesting, and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has an even bigger protest planned. Evans plans to sit indefinitely during the national anthem to protest Trump’s transition to power as the next president.

After the Buccaneers’ game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Evans explained his reasoning for sitting.

“I don’t want to, you know, disrespect the veterans or anything,” he said. “The men and women who serve this country, I’m forever indebted to them. But the things that’s been going on in America lately, I’m not going to stand for that. When Ashton Kutcher comes out and says we’ve been punked, then I’ll stand again. But I won’t stand anymore.”

He continued, “If this happens, then America’s not right right now. I said this a long time ago. When [Donald Trump] ran, I thought it was a joke, and the joke continues.”

Sunday was the Bucs’ annual “Salute to Service” game follow Veterans Day on Friday. Evans explains that he means no disrespect to anyone who has made a sacrifice serving our country.

“I don’t want to disrespect the veterans or anything,” Evans said. The men and women that served this country—I’m forever indebted to them. But the things that have been going on in America lately, I’m not gonna stand for that.”

SOURCE: Complex | PHOTO CREDIT: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Buccaneers Wide Receiver Mike Evans To Sit During National Anthem To Protest Trump’s Election was originally published on theurbandaily.com

donald trump , Mike Evans , nfl

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target
 2 hours ago
02.02.19
Chicago Woman Leads Effort To Provide Hotel Rooms…
 3 hours ago
02.02.19
The Rewind: These 5 Artists Will Go Down…
 17 hours ago
02.01.19
The Shiggy Show Is Cancelled: Shiggy Says He’s…
 23 hours ago
02.01.19
Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Counts…
 1 day ago
02.01.19
50 items
Radio One’s Welcome To Atlanta Big Game Party…
 1 day ago
02.01.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President
 1 day ago
02.01.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Nate’s Master Plan Might Be Brilliant…
 2 days ago
01.31.19
Taraji P Henson Talks Love For Successful Black…
 2 days ago
01.31.19
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 2 days ago
01.31.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Pretty Ricky Still Can’t Get Right
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Three Balloons
McKinney Teen Surprised by Classmates Who Threw a…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
30 items
Werk! Lizzo Is Living Her Best (Thick And…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
New York Attorney General Launches Investigation Into Apple…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Philadelphia’s Own Marc Byers Named General Manager of…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Kayvon Webster Talks His New Children’s Book, Growing…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close