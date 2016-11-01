Sylvia Burwell Explains Why Most People’s Obamacare Rates Will Not Go Up [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Sylvia Burwell, United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, explains why most people don’t need to worry about their Obamacare rates going up. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from the Russ Parr Morning Show.

