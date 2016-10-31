Tami Roman Talks New Comedy Gig, Movie, & One Wild Night At The Club

10.31.16
Tami Roman has been defending herself on reality TV for over 20 years, and she’s still going.

The 46-year-old is now doing stand-up comedy, acting in Hit A Lick, a new TV One movie directed by Tasha Smith, and managing her daughter’s music career.

Tami stopped by to chat about everything she has going on and how she got a finger stuck in her butt at a club appearance. Yes, that’s right. A finger. In her butt. At a club.

Folks with nothing better to do, check out this new exclusive interview with BlogXilla.

Tami Roman Talks New Comedy Gig, Movie, & One Wild Night At The Club was originally published on globalgrind.com

