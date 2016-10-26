Via | ESPN

On Tuesday in Cleveland, plenty of reasons to celebrate

This is what it looks like when a city finds true love after a lifetime of sports heartbreak: Strangers high-five and hug one another. Hardened cynics find themselves wiping away a stray tear. Fans young and old don goofy costumes and paint their faces, dancing to live music in the cool night air; friends and family snap countless selfies, trying to freeze frame a memory. Thousands of people show up on a cold and windy night, with or without tickets, just to laugh and cheer and soak up the joy of a moment that, even a year ago, would have seemed absurd.

Cleveland Ruled Sports Last Night, and it was Amazing was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com