Morning Minute: Video Shows Black Man Being Arrested For Apparently Walking In Street

File this one under “Walking down the street while Black.”

A recent cell phone video shows a Black man being handcuffed and arrested after allegedly walking in the street where a sidewalk was under construction. According the Huffington Post, a seven-minute video, posted to YouTube Wednesday, the man is first seen arguing with a white officer from Edina, Minnesota who tries to pull the back the of the man’s coat to keep him from leaving the scene.

“You’re walking down the middle of the street,” the officer says in the video, as he appears to forcefully pull the man toward the center lane and around a parked car.

“I’m on the damn white line!” answers the man. “You can’t just put your hands on me like that!”

A woman, who taped the encounter, can be heard in the background yelling to the officer that the man was scared.

According to a statement by the city, the two sidewalks were shut down and that the video only caught a portion of the encounter. They continued saying that the man ignored the signals to stop and was beligerent when the officer approached him. The man tested positive for alcohol and was cited for disorderly conduct and failure to obey a traffic signal. He was released 45 minutes later, the Huff Po noted.

The Minnesota’s NAACP released a statement calling the incident “dehumanizing and degrading.”

“Watching that video and seeing a black man being manhandled and emasculated by Edina Police was not only painful and humiliating, it was a vivid reminder that blacks are still too-often seen as second class citizens in the State of Minnesota and in this nation,” stated Nekima Levy-Pounds, a civil rights attorney and president of the Minneapolis NAACP.

“It is sad to say, but that man in the video could easily have been the next Philando Castile or Jamar Clark, two unarmed black men who were killed by police within the last year.”

Slay! Beyoncé’s Formation Tour Sells Over 2 Million Tickets, Banks Over $250 Million

They don’t call her the Queen for nothing.

According to Billboard, Beyoncé’s Formation stadium tour, which wrapped up on October 7, sold a total of 2 million tickets, taking home a whopping $250 million dollars. Her highest-grossing stops on the tour came from London’s Wembley Stadium that took in $15.3 million for two days and $11.5 million at New York’s City’s Citi Field for two days as well.

Tour promoter Arthur Fogel, chairman of Live Nation’s Global Touring division, calls Beyoncé an “amazing performer” with a “rabid, committed fan base.”

“[Beyoncé] rose above the spectacle [with her performances. When everybody acknowledges the greatness of the production but, more than that, everybody is blown away by her, that’s the ultimately skill,” he told Billboard.

“To not only use the platform of a great production, but to rise above it as a performer and artist, that’s her incredibly unique quality.”

Tell us something we didn’t already know.

Boy Hush! Trump Continues To Say The Election Is Rigged And Accuses Inner Cities Of Voter Fraud

With polls showing that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is lagging behind his opponent Hillary Clinton, the reality star continues to hammer in the notion that the election is rigged and that his supporters need go into the inner cities and watch for voter fraud. Translation: Police Black and Latinos.

Of course there is large scale voter fraud happening on and before election day. Why do Republican leaders deny what is going on? So naive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2016

“The whole system is rigged and that’s why when the media does what they’re doing now, that’s rigging the system folks,” Trump said Friday at a rally in Charlotte, N.C.

“It’s rigging the system. The election is rigged. It’s rigged like you’ve never seen before. They’re rigging the system.“

But his claims really have no basis. According to the Washington Post, out of more than billion ballots cast from 2000 to 2014, there were only 31 credible incidents. Yes– a measley 31.

Even House Speaker Paul Ryan wasn’t have it, NBC News noted.

“Our democracy relies on confidence in election results, and the speaker is fully confident the states will carry out this election with integrity,” said AshLee Strong, Ryan’s press secretary.

But sadly, Trump’s supporters are believing that the election is going to be stolen if Hillary Clinton wins despite him not citing evidence or data to back up his claims.

“The problem is his supporters believe this, and if he loses the election and he’s already teed up this argument and it could have really massive, serious effects,” Kim Lane Scheppele, an election law expert and professor at Princeton told NBC.

Given that the final presidential debate is on Wednesday, let’s see if he continues to speak up this rigged election conspiracy.

