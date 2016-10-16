Keep Your Eyes On Young M.A

Keep your eyes on this fire spitter Young M.A she has that hardcore flow like a Nicki before the Minaj

I haven’t seen a female rapper like this in a long time and I think she could be around for a while,.

Excited to see what she does next.

Check out her new cover video on Mobb Deep’s Quiet Storm.

and check out all the Young M.A visuals attached.

#Iamsomebody

Young M.A – “Quiet Storm” (Official Video)

Plus Follow The Link to check out hr new mixtape project.

http://www.datpiff.com/Young-MA-Sleep-Walkin-mixtape.741914.html

