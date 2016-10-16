Keep your eyes on this fire spitter Young M.A she has that hardcore flow like a Nicki before the Minaj
I haven’t seen a female rapper like this in a long time and I think she could be around for a while,.
Excited to see what she does next.
Check out her new cover video on Mobb Deep’s Quiet Storm.
and check out all the Young M.A visuals attached.
#Iamsomebody
Young M.A – “Quiet Storm” (Official Video)
Plus Follow The Link to check out hr new mixtape project.
http://www.datpiff.com/Young-MA-Sleep-Walkin-mixtape.741914.html
Follow me @
https://www.instagram.com/deuceonair/
https://twitter.com/deuceonair
fb:@deucedawgonair
#Iamsomebody.
Keep Your Eyes On Young M.A was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com