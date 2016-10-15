CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

10 Real Facts About Sweetest Day

0 reads
Leave a comment
Full Frame Shot Of Colorful Candies For Sale At Market Stall

Source: Thomas Gerczack / EyeEm / Getty

Via | MentalFloss.com

10 Saccharine Facts About Sweetest Day

Unless you live in certain parts of the United States, there’s a good chance you’ve never heard of Sweetest Day. For others, however, it’s a century-old celebration. Here’s what you need to know about the semi-obscure holiday.

1. THERE’S A REASON IT’S THE THIRD SATURDAY IN OCTOBER.

When the holiday was founded in 1916, trick-or-treating hadn’t become popular yet, so though Halloween existed, there was no autumn boost to the candy industry like there is now. That’s why the National Confectioners Association invented a mid-season marketing gimmick to help increase sales before Christmas. Naturally, they tried to spin it otherwise, writing that the spirit of the day should be “interpreted as a spirit of good will, appreciation, and good fellowship.”

2. IT WAS ORIGINALLY KNOWN AS “CANDY DAY.”

Though the National Confectioners Association wanted the celebration to appear as if it was about more than just candy sales, the name they gave the holiday belied their efforts. It didn’t become the slightly more subtle “Sweetest Day” until the 1920s.

3. HERBERT HOOVER WAS NOT PLEASED ABOUT IT.

Finish this story [here]

10 Real Facts About Sweetest Day was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

10 Real Facts About Sweetest Day

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tay-K Sentenced To 55 Years In Prison
 9 hours ago
07.23.19
Wesley Snipes Is All For Mahershala Ali For…
 12 hours ago
07.23.19
Steppin’ Down In The Name Of Common Sense:…
 12 hours ago
07.23.19
Che Mack Talks Life Outside Of Love And…
 13 hours ago
07.23.19
Idris Elba Says Lashana Lynch As 007 Is…
 13 hours ago
07.23.19
Young Dro Arrested For “Weaponizing Banana Pudding”
 15 hours ago
07.23.19
24 Year Old Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed…
 15 hours ago
07.23.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Reunion Part 1: Karlie Redd Gets A…
 23 hours ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Announced As Marvel’s First LGBTQ+…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Tessa Thompson Will Be Marvel’s First LGBTQ Superhero
 1 day ago
07.23.19
Do What I Want? Watch What Happens When…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Mahershala Ali Takes Over As Blade Plus Other…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
15 items
Marvel Fans React To Mahershala Ali Becoming Blade…
 3 days ago
07.22.19
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 4 days ago
07.20.19
Iggy Azalea Has A New Accent Plus Other…
 4 days ago
07.22.19
Netflix Reportedly Offering Eddie Murphy $70M For Standup…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close