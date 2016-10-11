CLOSE
Gunman Kills New York Anti-Violence Activist In Miami

Lavon Walker, a husband and father of two, turned his life around and was committed to ending gun violence in his Brooklyn community.

A man who led an anti-violence crusade in New York City has become the victim of gun violence. The New York Daily News reports that a gunman fatally shot Lavon Walker on Sunday outside a Miami café.

The News described Walker, 30, as “a self-described drug dealer and thief during adolescence” who, in 2010, turned away from that destructive path and became a leader of Save Our Streets in his Brooklyn community.

According to the Miami Herald, investigators believe Walker was the unintended victim of bullets that targeted others. The married father of two was shot twice at 7 a.m. while standing on a sidewalk near the News Café on Ocean Drive in South Beach.

But an Uber driver, who said he witnessed the shooting, told WSVN he doubts that the shooting was random. He saw three men walk toward the café and the gunman point his weapon directly at Walker. The activist was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

On Facebook, Save Our Streets Brooklyn praised Walker, whom they affectionately called “Boo,” for his commitment to ending gun violence and mourned his loss:

“Since 2010 Lavon was out on the streets of his beloved Crown Heights working to end gun violence and participating in street interventions and mediations. To us in the office, he was our heart. He was always smiling, cracking jokes and keeping us honest. He saw the vision for a violence-free Brooklyn.”

