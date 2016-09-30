WTF: Cop Accused Of Sending Woman “Sorry I Tased You Cake” After Shooting Her With Taser

Now this is some of the strangest news I’ve heard in a while.

via NYDailyNews

Stephanie Byron of Pensacola filed a federal lawsuit earlier this year claiming that Escambia County Officer Michael Wohler made the baked good after using a stun gun on her at the apartment complex where she works.

The photo of the cake widely circulated on Thursday was in fact uploaded toimgur.com in February 2014 — over a year before the alleged incident Stephanie Byron filed suit for in June 2015.

A BuzzFeed News director first reported the cake was a hoax via Twitter.

However, Byron’s lawyer Alistair McKenzie told the Penscola News Journal on Friday that Wohler only sent a picture of the cake to his client and claimed that he had baked it.

Even though the cake picture was not an original, Byron’s lawsuit is real.

She’s suing Wohler for violating her constitutional rights during an incident where he allegedly harassed her about her personal life before taking her sweet tea and refusing to give it back.

Her lawsuit says that the deputy fired his Taser at her when she tried to get the drink back, later taking the prods out of her neck and chest as she lie on the ground bleeding.