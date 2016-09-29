5 Songs To Rev Up Your Morning

There’s nothing like a good song in the morning to wake you up. Whether you put music on as you’re getting ready to give you a jolt of energy, or need something smooth to listen to on your commute into the office, music is always the answer.

Here are five songs to get you revved up in the morning:

“Somewhere In Paradise” – Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper is on the rise. Since hopping onto the scene and being jolted into the spotlight after guest starring on a Justin Bieber song, Chance has done nothing but impress. On this upbeat track, Chance finds himself reminiscing on the old days before the fame and fortune.

“Good Morning” – Kanye West

What better way to start the morning than with some Kanye West? This smooth ‘Ye cut is featured on his critically acclaimed third album, Graduation. Like the name of the album suggests, it’s full of celebratory hits about the good life.

“7/11” – Beyoncé

“7/11” is probably one of Beyoncé‘s most upbeat songs, even though she’s got a ton. The track was a midnight drop that immediately got all members of the Beyhive buzzing. The video is even more energetic as Ms. Knowles is seen dancing around a hotel with her crew by her side.

“Empire State Of Mind” – Jay Z ft. Alicia Keys

One of Jay Z‘s biggest mainstream hits is “Empire State Of Mind.” Even if you’re not from New York, you’ll catch yourself singing along to this track. Hometown pride is something everyone has, and Alicia Keys belting out the hook will surely wake you up in the morning.

“Work” – Rihanna ft. Drake

When you’re getting ready for work in the morning you might as well listen to “Work.” The upbeat dance-hall track finds Rihanna and Drake displaying their chemistry all over the beat. The infectious hook is definitely the best part of the song, and Drake’s verse is nothing to complain about either.

