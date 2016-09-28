Black Tony Excitedly Lists All The Things He & His Friends Stole From A Funeral Parlor [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

| 09.28.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Black Tony calls up Rickey Smiley in a hushed, urgent tone, to tell him about his latest come up. He and his friends stole a bunch of stuff from a funeral home, and he is so excited to tell Rickey about his newly acquired fortune. Click on the audio player to hear this funny exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Black Tony Reveals Plans For His New Cement Truck [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Black Tony Explains How A Fight With His Grandma’s Boyfriend Landed Him In Jail

RELATED: Black Tony Finally Meets Gucci Mane! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Guests On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Black Tony Excitedly Lists All The Things He & His Friends Stole From A Funeral Parlor [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Black Tony , Funeral , stole

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Childish Gambino Magic Mike XXL Poster
Childish Gambino and Adidas Announce New Collab
 21 hours ago
04.20.19
Lebron James And Nike Host A Celebrity Basketball Game
Chris Brown Announces New Tour with Nicki Minaj 
 21 hours ago
04.20.19
Iggy Azalea Host Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade - Kickoff Event
New Iggy Azalea Music Coming Soon 
 21 hours ago
04.20.19
Did Missy Elliott Announce That She Finished Her…
 3 days ago
04.18.19
The Kardashians Announce New UCLA Health Center Named…
 4 days ago
04.18.19
HBO Announces ‘Insecure’ Won’t Be Back Until 2020
 6 days ago
04.15.19
Kelis Is Going To Trial For Violating Custody…
 6 days ago
04.15.19
Tatyana Ali Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby Number…
 6 days ago
04.15.19
Howard University And Lionsgate Create Internship Program To…
 6 days ago
04.15.19
‘RHOAS11’ Reunion Recap: NeNe’s Attitude Steals The Show…
 6 days ago
04.15.19
Peggy Alford Becomes First Black Woman Nominated To…
 7 days ago
04.15.19
Students At LeBron James’ I Promise School Show…
 7 days ago
04.15.19
8-Year-Old Helps Siblings Overcome Sickle Cell Disease
 1 week ago
04.15.19
Former Houston Texans Running Back Charged With Murder
 1 week ago
04.12.19
Live Stream: Nipsey Hussle’s Funeral Service by BET…
 1 week ago
04.11.19
Pastor Dies After Woman Shoots Him While Screaming…
 1 week ago
04.11.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close