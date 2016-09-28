Serena Williams Takes Stance Against Police Brutality: ‘I Won’t Be Silenced’

Serena Williams is the latest athlete to use her platform to take a stance against police brutality.

The tennis great details an experience with her nephew that made her fear for his life.

“I even regretted not driving myself,” the decorated champion wrote in an emotional status on Facebook. “I would never forgive myself if something happened to my nephew. He’s so innocent. So were all ‘the others.’”

NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick faced criticism for taking a knee during the national anthem.

NBA star LeBron James recently voiced his opinion on the deaths, admitting he too worries for his sons.

Serena’s status comes on the heels of recent police shootings that ended in more Black bloodshed. Last night in California, El Cajon police gunned down a mentality ill man, who reportedly was behaving “erratically.”

The question is, what do we do next?

