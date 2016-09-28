CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Serena Williams Takes Stance Against Police Brutality: ‘I Won’t Be Silenced’

The tennis great is letting her voice be heard.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Versace - Arrivals - Milan Fashion Week SS17

Serena Williams is the latest athlete to use her platform to take a stance against police brutality.

The tennis great details an experience with her nephew that made her fear for his life.

“I even regretted not driving myself,” the decorated champion wrote in an emotional status on Facebook. “I would never forgive myself if something happened to my nephew. He’s so innocent. So were all ‘the others.’”

NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick faced criticism for taking a knee during the national anthem.

NBA star LeBron James recently voiced his opinion on the deaths, admitting he too worries for his sons.

Serena’s status comes on the heels of recent police shootings that ended in more Black bloodshed. Last night in California, El Cajon police gunned down a mentality ill man, who reportedly was behaving “erratically.”

The question is, what do we do next?

SOURCE: Facebook | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

RELATED STORIES:

LeBron James Sparks Controversy With ‘All Lives Matter’ Comment

Colin Kaepernick Responds To Receiving Death Threats Due To Anthem Protest

Serena Williams Takes Stance Against Police Brutality: ‘I Won’t Be Silenced’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Serena Williams

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Childish Gambino Magic Mike XXL Poster
Childish Gambino and Adidas Announce New Collab
 21 hours ago
04.20.19
Lebron James And Nike Host A Celebrity Basketball Game
Chris Brown Announces New Tour with Nicki Minaj 
 21 hours ago
04.20.19
Iggy Azalea Host Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade - Kickoff Event
New Iggy Azalea Music Coming Soon 
 21 hours ago
04.20.19
Did Missy Elliott Announce That She Finished Her…
 3 days ago
04.18.19
The Kardashians Announce New UCLA Health Center Named…
 4 days ago
04.18.19
HBO Announces ‘Insecure’ Won’t Be Back Until 2020
 6 days ago
04.15.19
Kelis Is Going To Trial For Violating Custody…
 6 days ago
04.15.19
Tatyana Ali Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby Number…
 6 days ago
04.15.19
Howard University And Lionsgate Create Internship Program To…
 6 days ago
04.15.19
‘RHOAS11’ Reunion Recap: NeNe’s Attitude Steals The Show…
 6 days ago
04.15.19
Peggy Alford Becomes First Black Woman Nominated To…
 7 days ago
04.15.19
Students At LeBron James’ I Promise School Show…
 7 days ago
04.15.19
8-Year-Old Helps Siblings Overcome Sickle Cell Disease
 1 week ago
04.15.19
Former Houston Texans Running Back Charged With Murder
 1 week ago
04.12.19
Live Stream: Nipsey Hussle’s Funeral Service by BET…
 1 week ago
04.11.19
Pastor Dies After Woman Shoots Him While Screaming…
 1 week ago
04.11.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close