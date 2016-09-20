How Kanye West Went Too Far In His Kid Cudi Rant [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Once upon a time, Kanye West and Kid Kudi were thick as thieves. But due to some behind-the-scenes activity that the general public hasn’t been privy to, Ye & Kid Kudi haven’t been on good terms for years. Lately, their beef, however, had been a relatively silent one, until recently when Kid Kudi took to twitter to call out “Ye, Drake, [or] whoever.” He had some things to say about not only his coming music, but the “corniness” of his counterparts- especially Kanye.

Meanwhile, Ye, who is a man more partial to the art of the spoken rant, decided to respond via the microphone over an excited crowd at one of his concerts. Though this rant was a actually one of Kanye’s more logical, sincere moments, it appears that he got a little too carried away by the end. Click on the audio player to hear what he had to say and get some further explanation from Headkrack in this exclusive clip of the Hip-Hop Spot.

