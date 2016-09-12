CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Was Amber Rose’s ‘Horrible’ Threesome With These Two Love & Hip Hop Stars?

This is a very interesting theory.

0 reads
Leave a comment

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

 

Last week, Amber Rose spilled the tea about her “horrible” experience having her first threesome recently. The talk show host explained that she felt pressure to try something new sexually because of how much she talks about it in the media.

Unfortunately, not only was did the experiment leave a lot to be desired, but it sparked a fresh feud with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, who called her out after she mentioned in the same interview that she thought about hollering at him following the tryst gone bad.

But, amidst the surprising revelation and war of words to follow, Twitter seemed to have come up with a pretty interesting theory as to who the other two participants were in Amber’s underwhelming threesome. According to a social media post from several weeks ago, it could have been Love & Hip Hop stars Joe Budden and Cyn Santana:

Of course, there’s no real proof to back up this theory, but you gotta admit the circumstantial evidence is pretty compelling. Maybe Amber will confirm or deny the rumor on an upcoming episode of her show — or maybe this is one secret she’ll keep to herself.

SOURCE: TheShadeRoom | PHOTO: Getty

 

Was Amber Rose’s ‘Horrible’ Threesome With These Two Love & Hip Hop Stars? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
Nicki Minaj Music
 8 hours ago
02.02.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Talks About Super Bowl
 14 hours ago
02.02.19
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority To Donate $1.6M To…
 17 hours ago
02.02.19
18-Year-Old Beauty Entrepreneur Lands Major Deal With Target
 18 hours ago
02.02.19
Chicago Woman Leads Effort To Provide Hotel Rooms…
 18 hours ago
02.02.19
The Rewind: These 5 Artists Will Go Down…
 1 day ago
02.01.19
The Shiggy Show Is Cancelled: Shiggy Says He’s…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pleads Guilty To Nine Counts…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
50 items
Radio One’s Welcome To Atlanta Big Game Party…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President
 2 days ago
02.01.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Nate’s Master Plan Might Be Brilliant…
 2 days ago
01.31.19
Taraji P Henson Talks Love For Successful Black…
 3 days ago
01.31.19
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 3 days ago
01.31.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Pretty Ricky Still Can’t Get Right
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Three Balloons
McKinney Teen Surprised by Classmates Who Threw a…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
30 items
Werk! Lizzo Is Living Her Best (Thick And…
 4 days ago
01.30.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close