Was Amber Rose’s ‘Horrible’ Threesome With These Two Love & Hip Hop Stars?

Last week, Amber Rose spilled the tea about her “horrible” experience having her first threesome recently. The talk show host explained that she felt pressure to try something new sexually because of how much she talks about it in the media.

Unfortunately, not only was did the experiment leave a lot to be desired, but it sparked a fresh feud with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, who called her out after she mentioned in the same interview that she thought about hollering at him following the tryst gone bad.

But, amidst the surprising revelation and war of words to follow, Twitter seemed to have come up with a pretty interesting theory as to who the other two participants were in Amber’s underwhelming threesome. According to a social media post from several weeks ago, it could have been Love & Hip Hop stars Joe Budden and Cyn Santana:

Of course, there’s no real proof to back up this theory, but you gotta admit the circumstantial evidence is pretty compelling. Maybe Amber will confirm or deny the rumor on an upcoming episode of her show — or maybe this is one secret she’ll keep to herself.

