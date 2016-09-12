Rickey Smiley’s Prediction About This Season’s Big College Football Game [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 09.12.16
Rickey Smiley is really excited about this season of college football. He reveals his predictions for the upcoming season, including which teams he thinks are going to face off against each other for the big game.

Plus, he explains why he’s also rooting for Tennessee even though, as we all know, he rides hard for Alabama. Check out the exclusive video above for more from this behind the scenes clip from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Rickey Smiley’s Prediction About This Season’s Big College Football Game [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

