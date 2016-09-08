The Most Important Thing To Take Away From Colin Kaepernick’s Protest [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Jeff Johnson offers some more commentary on Colin Kaepernick‘s decision to speak out by sitting down during the National Anthem. While his choice of protest has been criticized by many, it has also been supported by more- judging by the spike in purchases of his NFL Jersey, and the recent announcement of his plan to donate all proceeds to a cause he supports.

But Jeff says there’s something even more important in the midst of all the reaction that we can’t forget about. Click on the audio player to hear him explain more in this edition of ‘3 Things You Should Know’ on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

