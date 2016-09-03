CLOSE
Ice Cube Reacts To Jerry Heller’s Death [VIDEO]

Last time Ice Cube visited the city Detroit, he was with his oldest son Osea Jackson Jr. and the cast of the hit movie “Straight Outta Compton” which depicted the career of gangsta rap group N.W.A. that included Cube, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, MC Ren, and DJ Yella.

Well, he is back in the city once again and this time he is addressing the death of Jerry Heller, who was best known for managing N.W.A and Eazy-E.

However, when asked by Big Greg of The Morning Heat, how he felt about Heller’s recent passing, Cube as some might of expected was very vague yet blunt on his feelings about Heller’s death.

“I didn’t have any emotions about it.” Cube stated. “I’m just glad that I am with my brothers today, you know I’m glad I’m with DJ Yella, I’m glad I’m with MC Ren today and it’s only right.”

“So I ain’t popping no champagne but I ain’t going to shed no tears either. It is what it is … So like I said, I’m not loosing no sleep over that one.”

Watch the video above, to see what else Ice Cube had to say about Heller and NWA as well as his upcoming projects and current tour that he is on.

Ice Cube Reacts To Jerry Heller’s Death [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

