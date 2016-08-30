CLOSE
Watch Chance The Rapper’s Interview Get Crashed By Beyoncé

When Chance realized who it was, he flipped out, as we all would, and ran over to congratulate her on her epic performance.

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Chance The Rapper is living the best life ever!

The prince of Chicago has done some amazing things this year, and to top it all off, he’s friends with Beyoncé.

During Sunday night’s Video Music Awards, Chance was backstage, mid-interview, joking about how he was coming for Drake‘s muscles, when all of a sudden, the queen herself came up behind him and placed her head on his shoulder.

When Chance realized who it was, he flipped out, as we all would, and ran over to congratulate her on her epic performance. The Lemonade singer was even kind enough to introduce herself to the interviewer, who was also in shock.

Chance returned to the camera excitedly, saying, “This my life!”  We couldn’t be more jealous.

Check out the full interview above.

