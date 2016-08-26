CLOSE
So Beautiful
The Colored Girl Campaign: Bringing Melanin To The Forefront

They are beautifully disrupting the status quo and placing the emphasis on women who aren't often recognized in the media.

The Colored Girl Project

While Blackness drives culture and in a society that seems to celebrate Blackness only when it’s recreated on White bodies, it’s refreshing to have a campaign that’s focused on uplifting and placing Black girls in the forefront. Meet The Colored Girl Campaign.

The Colored Girl Project

The Colored Girl, as defined on their website, is “beautifully disrupting the status quo.” Founders Victory Jones and Tori Elizabeth are empowering and uniting women through visual awareness and utilizing creative outlets.

Victory, a recording artist, and Tori, a wardrobe stylist, are challenging industry standards by creating beautiful initiatives using women of all ages, sexual orientation, religions, and more. It’s thrilling to see a project focused on bringing women that aren’t often placed in media (or placed in media in positive imaging) to the forefront.

Meet the new generation of The Colored Girl… guided by the experiences of those who came before her, she traverses her way thru self-discovery, self-love and finally self-celebration, to create a space to flourish and embrace the confidence of being in her own skin. She is fully aware of the love she has to give, receive, and will accept nothing less. She stands as a shining example of beauty and style. She represents the expansiveness of beauty and a shift in consciousness. Like those before her, she continues to redefine the status quo. While she relishes in her authenticity and welcomes other fellow brown girls to join her, as they embark upon an inspiring and much needed journey, and rite of passage… TOGETHER.

Thus far, they have released beautiful photo projects, including Debut and Rebirth. Debut was the kick-off campaign and set the tone of the project, while Rebirth illustrates the Black woman reborn.

This is the REBIRTH of the black woman… she stands before you awakened and ready, in all her crowning glory to reclaim her regality and be celebrated in equality. Through her journey of self-affirmation and self-love, she is no longer an after thought. She has rightly taken her place at the table and shall not be ignored. No longer will she be relegated to subpar treatment. She stands up for herself and others in strength and love, to uplift those around her. Having bared the brunt of societal woes, she recognizes and understands the plights of her other colored sisters, and as such calls upon them to also be awakened and stand with her in solidarity. Bonded together through the commonalities of those before her, she is now able to join forces with her sisters and blaze a trail for those just embarking on their journey as a Colored Girl.

It will be exciting to see future projects, campaigns, and dialogues that are birthed from this melanin-focused company.

PHOTO CREDIT: Island Boi Photography, Instagram 

Tori Elizabeth , Victoria Jones

