Giving back to the youth and kids in our community should not be a challenge. Rickey makes it his responsibility to provide school supplies for those less fortunate. Every child deserves a proper education, and in order to receive that it is necessary to have proper supplies. Rickey will be in his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama giving back. Check the dates here to see which applies to you. If you would like to help Rickey’s cause in giving back bring your items to your local radio station or submit a donation to the RickeySmileyFoundation.org.

Rickey Smiley Host’s Back To School Events In Birmingham was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

