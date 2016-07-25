Michael Jordan Speaks Against Police Brutality…Finally

I was one of the people who said I would no longer purchase his shoes because he has historically never spoke out against any of the issues involving our community. Well that has changed, but is this enough ??? Or too little, too late ???

Via BA

Michael Jordan is fed up when it comes to senseless violence against African Americans at the hands of police officers. So fed up that he took to ESPN’s The Undefeated to pen an open letter on his thoughts regarding the deaths of African American’s by police, and the targeting of police officers by civilians.

“As a proud American, a father who lost his own dad in a senseless act of violence, and a black man, I have been deeply troubled by the deaths of African-Americans at the hands of law enforcement and angered by the cowardly and hateful targeting and killing of police officers,” Jordan’s letter began. “I grieve with the families who have lost loved ones, as I know their pain all too well.”

