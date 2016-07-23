As a busy woman on the go, you don’t have time to be a bag lady. **Cues Erykah Badu song.**

This new collection from Lucky Brand is bringing you the perfect handbag that you can rock from the office to a night out on the town without switching up — because who really wants to transport all of your stuff from purse to purse?

The line of handbags is the brainchild of a partnership between Lucky and Camuto Group, the name behind affordable luxury brands BCBG, Jessica Simpson, and Ann Taylor.

“We are thrilled to announce that our strong relationship with the Camuto Group will now be expanded to build a successful handbag business,” Lucky Brand CEO Carlos Alberini said in a statement. “After nearly a decade of working together, we strongly believe their collaborative spirit, amazing skills, and great distribution will seamlessly extend into this very important category for our brand.”

The collection serves up quality leather detailing unique textures that are sure to be an eye-grabber wherever your day (or night) may take you:

The best part? In true Lucky Brand fashion, the purses are affordable! Style without the spend? That’s a win-win.

You can snag these bags when they hit stores in spring 2017.

PHOTO CREDIT: Lucky Brand x Camuto, Hello Beautiful

MORE FASHION NEWS:

Your High-End Shoes May Have A Bigger Cost Than You Know

GET THE LOOK: 12 Statement Handbags For Summer That Are Under $100

FAB OR FUG: Beyoncé Gives A Pop Of Color With Barbie Pink Shoes

Get The Perfect Bag For Work And Play With Lucky’s New Handbag Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: