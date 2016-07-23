CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Get The Perfect Bag For Work And Play With Lucky’s New Handbag Collection

The new Camuto Group and Lucky Brand collection of handbags takes you from the office straight into the weekend.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Lucky Brand X Camuto

As a busy woman on the go, you don’t have time to be a bag lady. **Cues Erykah Badu song.**

This new collection from Lucky Brand is bringing you the perfect handbag that you can rock from the office to a night out on the town without switching up — because who really wants to transport all of your stuff from purse to purse?

The line of handbags is the brainchild of a partnership between Lucky and Camuto Group, the name behind affordable luxury brands BCBG, Jessica Simpson, and Ann Taylor.

“We are thrilled to announce that our strong relationship with the Camuto Group will now be expanded to build a successful handbag business,” Lucky Brand CEO Carlos Alberini said in a statement. “After nearly a decade of working together, we strongly believe their collaborative spirit, amazing skills, and great distribution will seamlessly extend into this very important category for our brand.”

The collection serves up quality leather detailing unique textures that are sure to be an eye-grabber wherever your day (or night) may take you:

Lucky Brand X Camuto

The best part? In true Lucky Brand fashion, the purses are affordable! Style without the spend? That’s a win-win.

You can snag these bags when they hit stores in spring 2017.

PHOTO CREDIT: Lucky Brand x Camuto, Hello Beautiful

MORE FASHION NEWS:

Your High-End Shoes May Have A Bigger Cost Than You Know

GET THE LOOK: 12 Statement Handbags For Summer That Are Under $100

FAB OR FUG: Beyoncé Gives A Pop Of Color With Barbie Pink Shoes

Get The Perfect Bag For Work And Play With Lucky’s New Handbag Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Becoming History! Michelle Obama’s Memoir Sells 10 Million…
 2 hours ago
03.26.19
Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed To Hospital After Finding…
 3 hours ago
03.26.19
5 Beauty Products Under $10 That’ll Get You…
 4 hours ago
03.26.19
When I Was Younger: Anderson .Paak Recalls The…
 5 hours ago
03.26.19
Alfre Woodard Stars In Netflix’s ‘Juanita’ & Shows…
 7 hours ago
03.26.19
John Gray Denies Cheating, Defends His Wife, Aventer…
 10 hours ago
03.26.19
Kehlani Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl [PHOTO]
 1 day ago
03.26.19
#WatchYourself: The Internet Celebrates ‘Us’ With Chilling Dance…
 1 day ago
03.26.19
Florida Teachers Can Volunteer To Carry Guns On…
 1 day ago
03.26.19
Big Sean Shares His Personal Growth Journey &…
 1 day ago
03.25.19
lilD
#WordEyeHeard Weekend Wrap-Up: Is THIS Why Wendy Williams…
 1 day ago
03.25.19
Homeless 8-Year-Old Chess Champion Finds A Home
 2 days ago
03.25.19
Jay-Z’s ‘The Blueprint’ Album Inducted Into Library Of…
 2 days ago
03.25.19
Disrupt Harlem Code Squad Shows The Power Of…
 2 days ago
03.25.19
#BlackGirlMagic: 16-Year-Old Accepted Into 9 Law Schools
 3 days ago
03.25.19
Scholarship Created To Honor Legacy Of ER Doctor…
 3 days ago
03.25.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close